Second COVID-19 Case In Mumbai's Dharavi In Less Than 24 Hours

Coronavirus: The risk of COVID-19 spreading fast is very high at Mumbai's Dharavi slums

A second coronavirus case has been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, in less than 24 hours, heightening worries of a rapid spread in the financial capital. Yesterday, a 56-year-old man who tested positive for the highly contagious virus died. He had no travel history. His home was sealed and other seven residents of the house have been home quarantined.

The man lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. There are 300 flats in the building, which has now been sealed.

Mumbai is among the virus hotspots identified by the country, with 181 cases and nine deaths. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 335; 16 people are dead.

More than a million people live in Dharavi, a 5 square km slum that has a maze of dirty lanes and cramped huts packed with large families.

Thickly populated zones like this are a huge challenge to the social distancing rules critical in checking coronavirus, which spreads easily from person to person.

India has 1,965 cases of coronavirus as of today, including 50 deaths.