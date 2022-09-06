Seatbelt Alarm For Rear Seats Soon: Nitin Gadkari's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
- Already, it's mandatory to wear seatbelt at the rear seat but people are not following it. There will be a siren if the people at the rear seat don't wear belts, like for the front seats. And if they don't wear belts, there will be a fine.
- Minimum fine is Rs 1,000, now the state government can take action using intelligent traffic systems that are already in place.
- One airbag costs Rs 1,000 - 6 airbags will cost up to Rs 6,000. When there is more production, the cost will be lower. So the cost is not a big problem
- Before the end of 2024, my target is to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 50% in the country.
- We need improvement in road engineering, automobile engineering, emergency services, education and implementation of the law.