Search Operation Underway In Jammu's Rajouri, Weeks After Civilian Killings

Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's border town of Rajouri, where two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp early this month, officials said.

The search was being conducted by joint teams of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Phalyana and adjoining localities, including the Tourism Reception Center and fish pond, they said.

The officials said sniffer dogs were also pressed into service during the operation, which was still continuing when last reports were received.

Two local people of Phalyana village were killed and one person was injured in the firing outside the Army camp on December 16.

While the Army blamed unidentified terrorists for the firing, the locals staged a massive protest against the force and demanded an inquiry.

