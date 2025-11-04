"Screamed For Help": Bengal Woman Beaten Up By Bengaluru Cops For 3 Hours

A 34-year-old domestic worker from West Bengal and her husband were allegedly brutally assaulted by the Bengaluru police for three hours on charges of stealing a diamond ring from her employer's house.

In her complaint with the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, Sundari Bibi alleged she and her husband, who works as a garbage collector with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), were brutally assaulted by four male cops and three female cops on the first floor of Varthur Police Station around 9am on October 30.

Karnataka home minister G Parmeshwar has sought a report from the Bengaluru police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on the matter. "I have asked for a detailed report. If the fault lies with the cops, we will definitely initiate action," he said.

Sundari said the incident took place after she found a Rs 100 note at the balcony of her employee's house at Shobha Apartment. "I picked it up with the intention of handing it over to the house owner, which is clearly visible in the CCTV footage. However, before I could return the note, the owner saw the footage, came to me, held my hand, and accused me of theft," she said.

"They further alleged that a diamond ring was missing from their house and accused me of stealing it," she added.

Sundari said she was subsequently taken to the police station, where she summoned her husband. The two were then assaulted.

"I, screamed for help, and some people from the nearby locality, who heard my cries informed social worker Mr. R. Kaleemullah about the incident. Mr Kaleemullah called the police officer at Varthur Police Station, and only after receiving his call the officers stop beating us and hide their lathis," she said.

"We were kept at the station until 7pm, after which we were released. The officers warned us not to tell anyone about the assault," she added.

The woman claimed she developed fever and body ache due to the severe beating. "Out of fear, we stayed inside our settlement for three days without reporting the incident. Later, as my kidney pain worsened, my husband contacted the West Bengal Migrant Department, who advised us to go to a hospital treatment," she said.

She said her husband took her to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Seeking legal action against the cops, she urged the Commission to ensure she is not harassed further, is allowed to continue her jobs across households and live safely in Bengaluru.

"The woman was beaten up and there is medical evidence for the same. The DCP, Whitefield, has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report," Singh said.