Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Scolded For Applying Colour To Father-In-Law On Holi, UP Woman Dies By Suicide

According to police, Dhanawati Devi (30) consumed poison after the confrontation. Her family members rushed her to a local hospital, where she died later in the evening.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Scolded For Applying Colour To Father-In-Law On Holi, UP Woman Dies By Suicide
Ballia:

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after consuming a poisonous substance following a scolding from her mother-in-law for applying colour to the father-in-law on Holi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Trikalpur village under the Sahatwar police station area.

According to police, Dhanawati Devi (30) consumed poison after the confrontation. Her family members rushed her to a local hospital, where she died later in the evening.

Sahatwar Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Pathak said on Monday that police had taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

He said the woman took the extreme step after being reprimanded by her mother-in-law over the Holi incident. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Suicide, Poison, Holi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now