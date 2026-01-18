School Timings Changed For All Classes In Noida Due To Cold, Dense Fog

In view of dense fog and severe cold conditions prevailing across Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, the district administration has revised school timings for all classes, officials said on Sunday.

The order, issued in compliance with the directions of the District Magistrate, stated that, from January 19, 2026, until further orders, all classes will be held from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all classes in all schools operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, including government, private, and all schools affiliated with various boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others), will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, effective January 19, 2026, until further orders. These orders must be strictly followed," the order read.

The move comes amid persistent cold wave conditions and reduced visibility due to dense fog in the region, which has prompted district authorities to take precautionary measures, particularly for young children.

Meanwhile, visibility across the National Capital remained poor as cold wave conditions continued and dense fog covered large parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that dense fog persisted in the morning hours, with moderate fog observed at several locations and dense fog at isolated spots. Minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, in response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinvoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order from the CAQM read.

The order further added, "NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region."

With severe pollution, a cold wave, and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories, and take precautions against hazardous air quality.

