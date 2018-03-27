SC, ST Law: Lok Janshakti Party Files Review Plea On Top Court's Order

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that his party had filed a review plea as the top court's order had rendered the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act "toothless" and caused a lot of anger among these communities.
Mr Paswan said it was necessary that the original provisions of the law, which he described as a weapon for Dalits and tribals against atrocities, be restored.
While the centre has not taken a categorical stand yet on whether it would seek a review of its order from the top court, Dalit leaders, including many from the ruling BJP, have spoken in its favour.
Udit Raj, a Dalit parliamentarian of the BJP, had said that the order, if not reviewed, can harm his party politically at a time it has been making a concerted bid to woo Dalits, who are spread across the country and will play a crucial role to its electoral fortunes.
In a first clear indication of the emerging view within the government, Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot wrote to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad favouring a review plea against the verdict.
He said there were concerns that the order will make the law "ineffective" and adversely impact the dispensation of justice to Dalits and tribals.
Seeking a legal opinion on the issue, Mr Gehlot, in his note to Mr Prasad, said, "It is felt that the Supreme Court order may make the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act ineffective and adversely impact the dispensation of justice system. In my opinion it would be right to file a review petition against the verdict."
However, it was the LJP, a party which draws its base from Dalits in Bihar, which made a political point by filing a review plea in the top court. Mr Paswan said his party had stated last week that it will file a review plea if there was a delay from the government, suggesting that the centre should have filed a petition by now.
He said he had has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The top court has sought prior inquiry before an accused in the case is arrested and this has made the law very weak, his letter said.
"We are worried as the order has weakened the law which has been the main protector of Dalits. It is necessary to ensure that it remains strong. We have also demanded that the government should go to the top court at the earliest seeking a review of its order," he told reporters.