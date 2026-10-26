SBI Customer Argues With Employee Over Cash Deposit, Video Sparks Debate

A heated argument between a State Bank of India (SBI) employee and a customer over a cash deposit has sparked a debate on social media about bank services and customer rights. A video of the incident shows a customer questioning a bank employee over an alleged delay in accepting cash. The customer appears to be carrying several Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes, some of which look worn. He questions why lunchtime is being cited as a reason for the delay when other customers are being served.

The argument escalates as the customer threatens to file a complaint with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The employee is heard responding that he is free to take the matter up with the regulator. The exact location of the SBI branch and the circumstances that led to the argument could not be independently verified.

Watch the video here:

In response to the post, SBI said it regretted the inconvenience and asked the user to share their full name, registered mobile number and branch details via DM.

RBI Rules About Accepting Coins And Notes

The incident has also raised questions about the rules governing cash deposits at banks. According to RBI guidelines, banks are required to accept coins for transactions, deposits and exchange at their branches on working days. The central bank has also clarified that it has not prescribed a limit on the number of coins customers can deposit.

However, the precise circumstances of the incident remain unclear, including whether the dispute involved coins, smaller-denomination notes or delays in counting the cash.

Video Sparks Debate Online

The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with users divided over the conduct of the customer and the challenges faced by bank staff. Some users also criticised the employee, arguing that customers should not face difficulties depositing valid currency simply because it consists of smaller-denomination notes. They also called for banks to ensure that customers receive timely service during working hours.

Others defended bank employees, pointing out that counting and verifying large amounts of loose cash can take time. Some also highlighted staff shortages and the need for employees to take lunch breaks. Several users suggested that banks should arrange backup staff to prevent delays when cashiers take breaks. Others said customers should remain respectful while raising complaints.

One user wrote, "Employee did not refuse but sought time. The customer questions whether bank employees are entitled for Lunch break!!! Employees are also human being after all. Public Sector Bank employees work under tremendous pressure with severe staff shortage and govt targets." Another said, "You failed as a customer. Lacked basic human decency to request, not order. They are humans, not robots."