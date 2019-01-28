'Save Farmers First': Akhilesh Yadav On Yogi Adityanath's Ram Temple Dare

Akhilesh Yadav said that people have given Yogi Adityanath 90 days and he must help farmers.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remark that his government can resolve the Ram temple issue in 24 hours and said that the UP government must save the farmers first.

Yogi Adityanath said the Supreme Court must work towards an early resolution of the Ram temple case and "...if there is unnecessary delay, institutions may lose people's trust", the chief minister told India TV on Saturday.

"I want to say that the court should give its verdict soon, and if it is unable to do so, it should hand over the issue to us. We will resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute within 24 hours. We won't take 25 hours," Mr Adityanath said.

Reacting to his dare, the Samajwadi Party chief said, "We have just celebrated the 70th Republic Day. If a Chief Minister says such things on January 26, you can imagine what kind of the Chief Minister he must be."

Mr Yadav added that people have given Yogi Adityanath 90 days. "Do something to save the crops from the bulls. Farmers need to be saved first," said the former UP chief minister.

The hearing of the title suit of the case -- pending for six decades -- is yet to get off the ground in the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the top court had named a five-judge Constitution bench and said the hearing would begin on January 29. But today, a court circular said the hearing will not happen as one of the judges in the bench will not be available.

The right-wing groups and a section in the BJP have been hoping for a speedy resolution of the case. They have also demanded that an ordinance or an executive order, so the temple construction can begin before the Lok Sabha elections due by May.