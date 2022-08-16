Savarkar's Banner Torn In Karnataka's Tumakuru, Day After Violence

Yesterday too, a poster of Savarkar was found torn in Karnataka's Shivamogga

A banner with the photo of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was torn by a group of people in Karnataka's Tumakuru city today, a day after another group allegedly removed a poster of Savarkar and put up one of Tipu Sultan in the state's Shivamogga district on Independence Day, leading to clashes.

The Savarkar banner that was torn down today was installed in front of Empress College in Tumakuru. It was installed as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Yesterday, four people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in Shivamogga district amid communal tension over a banner featuring the image of Savarkar.

According to reports, the communal clash in the area broke out after a group allegedly removed a poster of Savarkar and put up one of Tipu Sultan.

Earlier, celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti have sparked face-offs between his followers and the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS.