Savarkar's Grandson Quotes Newton After Karnataka Drops Him From Syllabus

Congress government in Karnataka to drop Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from school textbooks

The decision of the Congress government in Karnataka to drop a chapter on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from school textbooks will have a reverse effect, said his grandson Ranjit Savarkar.

Talking to Press Trust of India on the sidelines of an event in Goa, Ranjit Savarkar said the Congress may think that by deleting the chapter they might deprive students of the opportunity to learn about Savarkar but students are very sharp.

"A lot of material on Savarkar is available on social media. The Savarkar Smarak has published his literature on their website. We are publishing them even in Kannada," he said.

Ranjit Savarkar said it won't make any difference if the chapter is deleted from the syllabus.

"In fact, I will say that if you suppress more, it will rebound more. That is a natural reaction. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction," he said, quoting Newton's Third Law.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of Classes 6 to 10 in the state for this academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and VD Savarkar among others, drawing criticism from the BJP.

