Saudi Arabia Launches 2nd Edition Of 'Global Harmony' With 'India Week' At Riyadh Season

The Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia launched the second edition of the 'Global Harmony' initiative with 'India Week' as its inaugural celebration under the Riyadh Season. Part of the Quality-of-Life Program supporting Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative launched on Sunday aims to celebrate the diversity of residents living in the country, spotlighting their contributions, cultural heritage, and successful integration into Saudi society.

Organised in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), this year's edition features a series of cultural and entertainment events. 'India Week' pays tribute to the Indian community's deep-rooted presence in Saudi Arabia through performances in music, dance, art, cuisine and traditional crafts.

Prominent Indian media representatives, artists, and cultural personalities will participate, highlighting the shared cultural bridge between the two nations, as stated in an official release.

Indian Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan commended the initiative, calling it "an excellent effort to build cultural bridges and reaffirm the close historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia".

"Building on the success of the last edition in 2024, this year's preparations promise to be an even bigger celebration of Indian music, dance, cuisines and handicrafts, with the participation of well-known Indian artists and performers. I once again compliment the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority for their significant contribution in promoting cross-cultural understanding under the Global Harmony Initiative. It's an excellent effort to build cultural bridges, promote stronger people-to-people ties and reaffirm the close historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia," the ambassador said.

The wider Global Harmony initiative will celebrate 14 cultures represented by residents in Saudi Arabia, including those from the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, with concerts, performances, and family-friendly cultural showcases planned across venues.

The events will feature concerts, travelling performances, family-friendly cultural activities, traditional foods, and handicraft showcases, welcoming citizens and residents of all nationalities.