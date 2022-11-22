'Even Kasab Got A Fair Trial, I'm Surely Not Worse': Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

AAP has said the massage was part of physiotherapy prescribed to Satyendar Jain by doctors.

As videos of alleged VIP treatment to him in Tihar Jail go viral, the Aam Aadmi Party's jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain told a trial court on Tuesday that he has not even been getting "proper" food and medical check-up. He has lost around 28 kg in custody, said his lawyer, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull was hearing arguments on Satyendar Jain's contempt plea against the central probe agency ED over alleged leak of footage from inside his jail cell to the media. The court listed the matter for November 28 for detailed arguments.

Mr Jain's lawyer also argued that the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing alleged money laundering by Mr Jain, is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the court's orders. "I am defamed every single minute by their act," the lawyer, speaking for Mr Jain, said.

"Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial," he said, referring to the Pakistani terrorist hanged for the 26/11 Mumbai attack. "I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports that are running against [Satyendar Jain] and that is in [the agencies'] interest," he submitted.

He also denied the ED allegations of getting privileged treatment. "What privilege are they talking about... I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food... No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet," he said.

The argument referred specifically to viral videos of Mr Jain receiving massages in jail, and the AAP's claim that these were "physiotherapy sessions mandated as part of his treatment".

The AAP has repeatedly said the central agency ED is being misused by the BJP government to keep Mr Jain in jail since June.

But the "physiotherapy" claims were damaged severely earlier today as sources said the "masseur" is an undertrial prisoner, a rape accused.

In court, ED's lawyer Zohaib Hossain submitted that Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy so he was taking it. He said there "not a single leak" by the central agency. "We will see that guilty are brought to justice," the advocate said.

The ED also said that the jail cell footage has been given to Mr Jain's team in a pen drive.

Mr Jain, through his lawyer, submitted that they (agencies) have already put him on the gallows. The lawyer also showed some screenshots of several prominent channels running "leaked" copies of replies to be filed in the court.

The court deferred the matter as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is leading the matter for ED, was not present for personal reasons.

(With ANI inputs)