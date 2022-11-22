'Prisoner, Not Physio': Jail Sources On Man Giving Massage To AAP Minister

AAP leaders have said Satyendar Jain received physiotherapy

In a new twist to the row over viral videos of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain receiving massages in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claim that these were "physiotherapy sessions" has been refuted by sources who say the "masseur" in the video is a prisoner in a rape case.

The man giving the AAP minister a massage in the security videos is Rinku, a prisoner arrested last year and charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, according to official sources at Tihar Jail.

The videos, dated September 13, 14 and 21, are the subject of a fierce row between the AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi civic elections next month.

केजरीवाल का 'मसाज मॉडल'



'आम आदमी' पार्टी के मुखिया अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा दिल्ली के तिहाड़ जेल में अपने 'खास आदमी' सत्येंद्र जैन को दी जा रही यह मसाज सेवा उनके तथाकथित नई और परिवर्तनकारी राजनीति का प्रमाण है।



अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनकी पार्टी आज भ्रष्टाचार की पर्याय बन चुकी है। pic.twitter.com/0eVBCIkjFp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 19, 2022

The videos surfaced days after the Enforcement Directorate accused Mr Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail.

As the videos went viral, bolstering the BJP's demand to move the minister out of Tihar Jail, AAP leaders claimed Mr Jain was receiving physiotherapy for a spinal injury.

AAP has not commented on the new revelation, which was seized by the BJP.

"Rape accused Rinku was giving massage to Satyendra Jain. Rinku Accused under Pocso and IPC 376. So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Shocking. Kejriwal must answer why he defended this and insulted physiotherapists," tweeted Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson.

The person giving maalish and champi to Satyendra Jain was actually a rapist



He was not a PHYSIOTHERAPIST BUT A RAPIST!



AAP defended this! They truly turned Tihar into Thailand!!! pic.twitter.com/5YZUi1STy5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022

Even on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal strongly refuted the BJP's allegation of VIP treatment to his minister, sticking to the "physiotherapy, not massage" argument.

"They are calling it a massage and VIP treatment, but it's merely physiotherapy," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Gujarat's Vadodra.

Mr Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail request last week.