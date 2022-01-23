'ED, CBI All Are Welcome, I Am Ready': Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. (File)

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that sources have apprised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the coming days, Mr Jain on Sunday took a veiled jibe at the Centre and said that it is "politics" being done ahead of assembly polls, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party will not step back from contesting the polls due to this.

The Delhi Health Minister said, "They are welcome to come whenever they want. Even before this, they have raided me twice but all went into vain."

"This is all politics and last time they did it during the Punjab elections also. ED, CBI all are welcome. I am ready, if they want to arrest me, they can arrest me," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jain who is in Punjab for state election said "we will not take back steps because of all these. We are all way ready to fight the election."

The Aam Aadmi Party chief further noted, "With elections nearing, Central agencies are also becoming active. BJP can send all agencies. Not only, Satyendra Jain but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state.

