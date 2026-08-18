Satyendar Jain Arrest: Case Will Be Proven Fake, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said today that the case against senior party leader Satyendar Jain "will be proven fake". His party said the arrest of the former minister is politically motivated and is linked to the coming assembly elections in Punjab.

Jain, who spent 18 months in jail in connection with a money laundering case, was arrested this evening. The former water minister has been accused of being involved in the manipulation of a tender process at the Delhi Jal Board.

"Satyendar Jain ji has once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP. Just a short while ago, everyone still remembers the ordeal they put him through by throwing him in jail. The previous case was fabricated too, and this case will also be proven to be fake," read a rough translation of his vernacular post on X.

Read: Probe Agency Questions AAP Leader Satyendar Jain In Delhi Jal Board Sewage Plant Case

"How long will the BJP's dictatorship continue like this? Whoever they feel like, they slap false charges on and toss into jail. Their lies will once again be exposed before the nation, but who will compensate for the time spent in jail and the mental torture endured?" he had added.

The Anti-Corruption Branch, which made the arrest, said the Directorate of Vigilance had filed a complaint regarding large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process relating to the upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the Delhi Jal Board. Six people have been arrested.

The allegations are that the DJB had conducted irregularities in connection with the augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants in Delhi.

Only three JV companies participated and four tenders valued at Rs 1,943 crore were awarded in October 2022.

The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore, which was revised to Rs 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

Jain, who was arrested for the first time in May 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate, finally got bail in October 2024.

He has been chargesheeted in connection with alleged hawala transactions and possession of disproportionate assets. The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a case against him in an alleged scam involving construction of classrooms along with former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.