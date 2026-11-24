A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of a paying guest (PG) operator arrested in connection with the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan here that claimed seven lives, including five students and two labourers.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana, in an order passed on Monday, dismissed the bail application of Shubham Tyagi, saying there were no grounds for granting him the relief.

"The accused persons, who are responsible for the loss of seven valuable lives, are not entitled to the benefit of discretion and such incidents must be dealt with by the courts of law with an iron hand," the judge said.

The court noted that Tyagi, a qualified legal professional, was expected to be aware of the rules. It said that even if illegal construction work was not under his control or being carried out on his instructions, he was duty-bound to get the property vacated while the work was underway.

READ | 6 Months Before Delhi Building Collapse, Owner Got A Warning. He Ignored It

Rejecting the argument that Tyagi had no role in the incident, the court said, "Prima facie, he was running a PG for students. He could have easily foreseen the danger on account of illegal construction activities, but he prioritised his financial benefits above the life and safety of innocent students/labourers."

The court also noted that the trial was at an initial stage and several public witnesses were yet to be examined. It apprehended that the accused could threaten witnesses if released on bail.

Tyagi, who was on the run after the incident, surrendered before Patiala House Court on September 11. He was subsequently remanded in police custody for questioning about the PG accommodations, their lease arrangements and the construction work being carried out at the property.

He is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police had filed a 638-page chargesheet naming building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta, their son Mahesh Gupta, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operators Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi as accused.

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