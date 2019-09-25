Ex-Kolkata Top Cop's Bail Plea In Saradha Scam Heard 'In-Camera'

Rajeev Kumar's counsel had prayed for ''in-camera'' proceedings in the case which the court agreed to

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea in the Saradha chit fund scam case was heard ''in-camera'' by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, on a plea by his counsel.

A division bench, comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta, heard the submissions by Rajeev Kumar's lawyer in support of his pre-arrest bail prayer in the presence of only those advocates who are related to the case.

The matter will be heard again by the bench on Thursday, a lawyer present during the proceedings said.

Rajeev Kumar's counsel had prayed for ''in-camera'' proceedings in the case which the court agreed to.

His pre-arrest bail plea was on September 21 rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court.

The central agency has given multiple notices to Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department, to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore scam.

He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation and has sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.