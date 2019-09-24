Saradha Case: Rajeev Kumar Says CBI 'Hounding' Him, Seeks Pre-Arrest Bail

Rajeev Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by Alipore district and sessions court on Sept 21

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today claimed that the CBI was "hounding" him, while seeking anticipatory bail before the Calcutta High Court in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund case.

Mr Kumar, who is currently the additional director general of West Bengal CID, said that his leave will end on Wednesday and his prayer for pre-arrest bail be taken up for hearing urgently.

Moving the anticipatory bail prayer, his counsel Debasish Roy submitted before a division bench presided by Justice S Munshi, that "the CBI is hounding me (Kumar) like anything."

At this, brother judge Justice S Dasgupta said, "Go and surrender."

The division bench then fixed Mr Kumar's anticipatory bail prayer, which was filed on Monday, for hearing on Wednesday.

CBI officials have gone to several places, including his official residence at Park Street in Kolkata, in search of the elusive officer.

Mr Kumar's pre-arrest bail prayer was rejected by the Alipore district and sessions court on September 21.

The agency has given multiple notices to Mr Kumar to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the Saradha scam case.

He, however, did not appear before the CBI and has sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. Rajeev Kumar has been accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the scam.



