PM Modi, Leaders Pay Tribute To Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Tributes: The classical musician died today morning.

Paying tributes to renowned santoor player and music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the cultural world is poorer with the musician's passing away. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma popularised santoor at the global level, and his music will continue to enthrall the coming generations, PM Modi tweeted.

The classical musician died this morning following a heart attack. He was 84.

"Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "His departure impoverishes our cultural world."

"Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan tweeted, "The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti."

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh paid his tributes as well. "My profound condolences over the passing away of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. The Indian Classical Music will never be the same in his absence. RIP!," Captain Amarinder Singh said.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Shivkumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.