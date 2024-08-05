Who Is Sanjeev Jain, Realty Firm CEO Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Sanjeev Jain has been associated with Parsvnath Developers Private Limited for 32 years.

Sanjeev Jain, the CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, a subsidiary of Parsvnath Developers, was arrested on Saturday after a 60 km chase. The Delhi Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Jain at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in connection with a case filed by Rajat Babbar.

He had fled when police came to arrest him at his residence, leading to the high-speed chase.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued five warrants against Jain, including four non-bailable ones, for failing to appear before it.

Here are some facts about Sanjeev Jain:

1. Sanjeev Kumar Jain is a resident of Gurugram, specifically in the upscale DLF Phase 2 area. He completed his schooling at Jain Khekra Inter College in Khekra, Uttar Pradesh.

2. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Pune, where he specialised in advanced construction technology.

3. Sanjeev Jain has been associated with Parsvnath Developers Private Limited for 32 years. He has over two decades of experience in the real estate industry and oversees the company's architectural, construction, and purchase departments.

4. Jain was appointed the Managing Director of Parsvnath Developers in February 2002 and under his leadership, the company has expanded its presence to 37 cities and 13 states across India. Parsvnath Developers was established in 1984.

5. Sanjeev Jain was arrested on August 3, 2024, by the STF team of Shahdara at the IGI airport in Delhi. The arrest was made in connection with non-bailable warrants against him for failing to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.