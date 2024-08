Sanjeev Jain - the director and CEO of realty firm Parsvnath Developers' subsidiary, Parsvnath Landmark Developers - was arrested after a 60 km chase on Sunday, said Delhi police.

Mr Jain was arrested from Delhi airport.

On July 18, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the CEO for his inability to appear before the court.

Rajat Babbar had filed a complaint against Mr Jain in 2017.