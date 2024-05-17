Wipro COO Amit Choudhary To Step Down, Sanjeev Jain Named Successor

This is the second-level senior exit at the firm in less than a week. (File)

Wipro said today that its chief operating officer Amit Choudhary is stepping down, with Sanjeev Jain, current global head of business operations named as his successor with immediate effect.

This is the second-level senior exit at the firm in less than a week.

Amit Choudhary is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside the organization, and May 31 will be his last day at the firm, it said in an exchange filing.

His exit comes after Wipro's Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) President Anis Chenchah stepped down last week.

Both Anis Chenchah and Amit Choudhary were picked by former CEO Thierry Delaporte as they worked together at French tech giant Capgemini.

Amit Choudhary was the COO for Capgemini's financial services unit, while Anis Chenchah the was the head of its business service unit.

The exits could pose as a setback as CEO Srinivas Pallia said the company aims to win deals through artificial intelligence-infused consulting, and that it would prioritise growth in the fourth quarter post-earnings conference.

In fiscal year 2024, Wipro's full-year IT services revenue slid 4.4% in constant currency terms, marking the first fall since 2021.

Jain, who joined Wipro in April 2023, currently leads its global business operations, service delivery, information security, and enterprise risk management, and works closely with all business units, the company said.

