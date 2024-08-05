How Top Reality Firm CEO Sanjeev Jain Was Arrested After 60-Hour Chase

Sanjeev Jain is the Director and CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers was arrested last evening in Delhi as he tried to flee after multiple non-bailable warrants were issued against him.

Sanjeev Jain, who lives in Gurugram, was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by a team of Delhi Police Special Task Force (STF).

He had fled when the police arrived at his Gurugram home to arrest him, leading to a high-speed chase that lasted for over sixty hours.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has issued five warrants against Mr Jain - four non-bailable and one bailable.

The warrants were issued against Mr Jain in connection with a case filed by a Gurugram man after the reality firm failed to provide him the flat he had bought within designated time.

The complaint was filed by Rajat Babbar in 2017 and the recent warrant was issued against Mr Jain on July 18

The real estate company has several cases pending against it over the delay in handing over the possession of flats to the home buyers.

Mr Jain has been associated with the Parsvnath Developers Private Limited for the last 32 years.