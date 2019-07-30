Amethi Royal, Congress Lawmaker Sanjay Singh Quits Party To Join BJP

Sanjay Singh has been in the BJP earlier.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who is from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Mr Singh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Rajya Sabha, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the leader said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Mr Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.