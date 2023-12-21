Wrestling Body Polls Today, A Chief Minister Is Among Candidates

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh is up against Anita Sheoran

The top posts of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which hit headlines over sexual harassment allegations against its chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, are set to go to polls today. The contest for the president post is between Sanjay Singh, said to be close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

Besides the top post, polls will be hold to fill up posts for a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, a secretary general, a treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive members. Interestingly, one of the candidates for the vice-president post is newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former wrestler - Mohan Yadav.

Today's election will give the country's top wrestling body a new president after 12 years of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh occupying the top post. The BJP MP from Kaiserganj had to step aside after the country's top wrestlers led a protest, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Ace wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who led the agitation, had been promised that none of Brij Bhushan Singh's family members or aides will be allowed to contest the elections. So, Brij Bhushan's son Prateek and son-in-law Vishal Singh did not enter the race, but his aide Sanjay Singh's nomination was cleared.

Ms Sheoran, on the other hand, is backed by wrestlers who participated in the protest against the long-time WFI president.

According to Sanjay Singh and his associates, they have the support of wrestling federations from most states and are confident of a victory. The wrestling fraternity, he said, knows who worked for the betterment of sports and will keep it in mind while casting their vote. "I am winning his election," he told NDTV, beaming with confidence.

Asked about Mr Yadav contesting the election, he said, "The fact that a wrestler has risen to become a Chief Minister of a state is a big message. I am sure he will win here too."

The process for the WFI election began in July, but court cases kept delaying it. This led to the international wrestling body suspending WFI. The Supreme Court recently set aside a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, clearing the decks for the polls.