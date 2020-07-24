Rajasthan Businessman In Horse-Trading Row Sent To Judicial Custody

A Jaipur court sent Sanjay Jain to judicial custody till August 5 (Representational)

A Jaipur court on Friday sent Sanjay Jain, who was arrested in connection with the purported audio-tapes related to the alleged horse-trading in Rajasthan, to judicial custody till August 5.

According to officials, Sanjay Jain's voice spectrography test is scheduled for July 29.

Earlier, he was sent to the remand of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the case related to the alleged horse-trading in the state.

According to the police, Sanjay Jain was arrested by a team of SOG under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) last week.

On July 17, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Gajendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma were also named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered two FIRs under sections 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip is to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told ANI.