Sangh Parivar Never Opposed Reservations: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Amid Row

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Mr Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Mr Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

The RSS chief last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

