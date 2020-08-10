Sandalwood Worth Rs 50 Crores Seized In UP's Amroha: Police

The raid was conducted jointly by Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police. Several accused have been arrested.

Sandalwood Worth Rs 50 Crores Seized In UP's Amroha: Police

The raid was conducted jointly by Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police (Representational)

Amroha:

Sandalwood worth approximately Rs 50 crores was seized by the police during a raid at a godown here on Sunday.

The raid was conducted jointly by Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police. Several accused have been arrested. 

"Delhi Police Crime Branch came to Amroha to arrest an accused. Our police team was also with them. We seized a huge quantity of sandalwood worth approximately Rs 50 crores from a godown," Vipin Tanda, Superintendent of Police (SP), Amroha told reporters.

"We came to know that accused used to smuggle the sandalwood to China and Japan. Forest officials also estimated the cost of seized sandalwood to approximately Rs 50 crores. Several accused have been arrested. A case is being registered and an investigation is underway," he said.

Comments
Sandalwood SeizedUttar Pradesh

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india