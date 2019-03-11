Verdict Likely In Samjhauta Blast Case. 68 People Were Killed In 2007

Samjhauta blast verdict: One of the accused, Aseemanand is out on bail

Twelve years after blasts on board the Samjhauta Express, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula, is likely to pronounce the verdict in the case today.

Improvised explosive devises or IEDs were used in the attack that killed 68 people, including Pakistanis, said the NIA. After the blast, fire engulfed two coaches of the train near Panipat in Haryana, on the night of February 18, 2007.

In the charge sheet, the NIA named eight people as accused. Only four - Naba Kumar Sarkar or Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary are expected to appear in the court, when the verdict will be pronounced.

While Aseemanand is out on bail, the other three are in judicial custody.

The alleged mastermind of the attack, Sunil Joshi, was killed in December 2007. Three other accused - Ramchandra Kalsangra, Sandeep Dange, and Amit - are absconding.