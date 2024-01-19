Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal Form Alliance Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

"Let us all unite for victory!" Akhilesh Yadav posted on X. (File)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced the Samajwadi Party's (SP) alliance with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party supremo tweeted on Friday, "Congratulations to everyone on the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance. Let us all unite for victory!" Akhilesh Yadav posted on X on Friday.

According to the party sources, Rashtriya Lok Dal will fight in alliance on 7 to 8 seats on most of the seats in Western UP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress held a seat-sharing meeting with Samajwadi Party leaders in Delhi.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "...We've shared details of each seat with each other...I hope that the alliance happens before the (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra reaches Uttar Pradesh."

The Congress is holding seat-sharing talks with all its alliance partners before launching the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, India's political landscape is undergoing a significant reshuffling. The emerging INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the National Democratic Alliance, setting the stage for an electoral showdown.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 percent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

