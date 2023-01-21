'Samadhan Yatra' An Attempt By Nitish Kumar To Befool People: Prashant Kishor

"This has exposed him; his talk of opposition unity is a farce," Mr Kishor added.

Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra' an "attempt to befool people", political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said chairing meetings of "favourite ministers and bureaucrats" at such programmes would not solve the problems faced by people.

Interacting with media persons at Barauli in Gopalganj district, Mr Kishor on Friday claimed the JD(U) leader had taken several yatras in the past, but that did not change anything for better in the state.

"This Samadhan yatra is his 14th yatra, but nothing has changed in the state. This yatra is just an attempt to befool people. Chairing meetings with his favourite ministers and bureaucrats during a yatra will not solve people's problems," he said.

The 'Samadhan Yatra' of the JD(U) is aimed at assessing the status of ongoing welfare programmes and the pending works in the state.

Prashant Kishor further criticised the Chief Minister for not attending the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress.

"Leaders of other political parties are attending the Congress Yatra in different parts of the country, but Kumar refused to take part. Despite the fact that the Congress is a partner in the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, Kumar did not participate. This has exposed him; his talk of opposition unity is a farce," Mr Kishor added.

