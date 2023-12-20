Minister Hosts Special Screening Of Sam Bahadur For MPs, Defense Officers

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar

A special screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' was organised for parliamentarians, Defense Officers, armed forces Veterans, and their families by Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Delhi on Tuesday.

After the screening, Rajeev Chandrasekhar heaped praises on the film, which revolves around the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

He said, "This movie portrays the life of India's greatest war General, Sam Manekshaw, and his inspiring journey. It provides insights on how he was treated by Pt. Nehru's Defence Minister, Krishna Menon and how he was a soldier's soldier, representing the values and ethos of our armed forces - I believe every young Indian should know the story of this legend."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Sam Manekshaw's career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948. 'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

