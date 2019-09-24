Salman Khan Receives Death Threat On Facebook, Police To Start Probe

Salman Khan is accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. (File)

Ahead of his court hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, actor Salman Khan has received a death threat through social media website Facebook.

The threat issued on a Facebook page was posted by an account named Gary Shooter.

The message in Hindi posted on a group called 'Sopu' warned Salman that he could escape from Indian law but not from the law of Bishnoi community.

The police said they are investigating the matter.

"We (will) step up our security if we get input regarding a special threat after doing an assessment. We will investigate this matter. We have social media cell for this... If we get a special input then we will pro-actively neutralize that threat. We will also keep the security arrangements strong," said DCP (East) of Jodhpur Dharmendra Singh Yadav.

Salman Khan who is accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, is expected to appear before a court in Jodhpur on Friday.

