Video: Salman Khan's Bulletproof, Armoured Car After Death Threat

Salman Khan has reportedly upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass. This car costs Rs 1.5 crore. Mr Khan, it is learnt, took the step after receiving death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Late on Monday night, the actor was photographed as he arrived at the Mumbai airport in the white Toyota Land Cruiser. He was surrounded by his security team, including Shera, his bodyguard, who was right next to the actor.

Mr Khan was in a peach-coloured shirt and blue pants. Photographers and fans at the airport could be heard calling out to him. He didn't stop for photos, but acknowledged the crowd with a nod of the head.

Just days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, Mr Khan and his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat. The actor was one of the defendants in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the threat was reportedly linked to it.

Recently, Mumbai Police approved an Arms licence to Mr Khan. The actor had applied for it on the ground of self-defence after receiving the threat. He even met the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar last month.

Even in the past, Mr Khan had received threats. Bishnoi had allegedly threatened the actor in 2018 during the blackbuck poaching case trial because blackbucks are revered in his community.