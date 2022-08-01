Actor Salman Khan Gets Arms Licence After His Request Citing Death Threats

He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said.

Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms licence after he applied for it for self-protection following threat letters that he received recently, Mumbai police have said. The actor and his father got a death threat in early June, just days after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Punjab's Mansa on May 29.

The licence issuing authority had started the necessary investigation after Mr Khan met the Mumbai Police Commissioner last month.

The actor had visited the Mumbai Police headquarters late last month to meet with top cop Vivek Phansalkar for a gun licence. He wants to own a gun to protect himself and his family, sources said.

His visit to the police headquarters was for physical verification before the licensing authority, a mandatory step in applying for a gun licence, sources said.

Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan was linked to the black buck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused.

The actor's father had found the unsigned letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning.