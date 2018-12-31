Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, Surrenders In Court

Sajjan Kumar was in the Congress for over four decades. (File photo)

Sajjan Kumar, who has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has surrendered in a Delhi court today. He has been brought to the Mandoli jail in east Delhi. The former Congress leader was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and setting a gurdwara on fire on November 1, 1984 by the Delhi High Court. He was the parliamentarian of that area at the time.

The court had cancelled an earlier court order acquitting him of charges in what the judges called "genocide". "It is important to assure the victims that despite the challenges truth will prevail," the court had said.

Sajjan Kumar has approached the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and the life term. His lawyers are expecting an early hearing after the top court opens on January 2 after winter vacation.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a small but significant development and said, "It's been 34 years... it's been an endless wait for justice for the families of the victims. Closure is important. Cases against others need to speed up now."

Soon after the verdict on December 17, the 73-year-old had said he has three children and eight grandchildren and needed time to settle matters related to his property. He requested for one more month to surrender instead of the December 31 deadline, but his plea was turned down by the court.

One Congress 'magarmach' down with Sajjan Kumar being forced to surrender to undergo life imprisonment. Two more - Jagdish Tytler & Kamal Nath left before case reaches Gandhi family & their role in killing Sikhs is exposed. Then only will there be final closure to 1984 genocide. - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 31, 2018

Now with Sajjan Kumar in jail for life, @RahulGandhi should tell why his family sheltered him for 34 yrs. Few months back Rahul claimed no Congman involved in 1984 genocide. What Sajjan, Tytler & Kamal Nath hold over Gandhi family?Why are they protected &rewarded with plum posts? - Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 31, 2018

Sajjan Kumar was in the Congress for over four decades. In the last few years, he had been sidelined by the party over allegations that he had led blood-thirsty mobs targeting Sikhs in Delhi after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots over the next four days.

While several witnesses and survivors gave accounts of Congress leaders inciting and leading mobs on the streets of Delhi, Sajjan Kumar is the first top leader of the party to be convicted.

The verdict had come out on a day when the Congress took charge in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh after its election victories. The three chief ministers were sworn in in the shadow of protests over senior leder Kamal Nath's alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.