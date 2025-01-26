"Ordinary Citizens Struggle...": Doctors' Body On Saif's Mediclaim Approval

Days after insurance provider Niva Bupa swiftly approved a medical insurance claim from actor Saif Ali Khan's family after the shocking attack on him, an organisation of medical professionals has written to insurance regulator IRDAI, questioning celebrities' "preferential treatment".

Following the knife attack on Mr Khan during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home, a document of his mediclaim approval emerged on social media. According to the document, a cashless request of nearly Rs 36 lakh had been placed for the actor's five-day stay. In its initial approval, the insurance provider had cleared a payout of Rs 25 lakh. Niva Bupa confirmed receiving the pre-authorisation request and said further claims would be processed as per guidelines.

The Mumbai-based Association of Medical Consultants, which says it represents over 14,000 medical practitioners and has branches in several cities, has written to the chairman of IRDAI -- Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India -- on the cashless clearance for Mr Khan's treatment.

"We are writing to express our concern and dissatisfaction regarding the recent news of Mr Saif Ali Khan being sanctioned Rs 25 lakhs for cashless treatment under his insurance policy, which seems to be a preferential treatment compared to the benefits available to the common policyholders," the organisation has said in a statement.

"This instance highlights a troubling trend where celebrities and high-profile individuals and patients with corporate policies receive favorable terms and higher cashless treatment limits, while ordinary citizens struggle with insufficient coverage and low reimbursement rates," it has said.

The Association of Medical Consultants has said such practices create an "unfair disparity". "We believe Insurance should be a safeguard for all, irrespective of social status. Preferential treatment based on celebrity status creates a two-tier system, which is discriminatory against ordinary policyholders. There is a need for greater transparency in how insurance claims and cashless treatment limits are determined," it has said.

The organisation has requested IRDAI to probe the matter and ensure that all policyholders, regardless of social status, are treated equally. It has also demanded guidelines to prevent preferential treatment and enhance transparency in mediclaim approvals.

Mr Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after he suffered six stab injuries during a fight with an intruder who had broken into his home to commit robbery. One of his injuries was on the spine and the knife missed his spinal cord by just 2 mm, doctors have said. Mr Khan has been operated upon for his back injury and wounds on his arm and neck. He was discharged last week and has been advised bed rest for a week.