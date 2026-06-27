Sagar Adani Calls For Faster Electrification To Boost Energy Security, Growth

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has called for faster electrification to strengthen energy security and support economic growth, saying renewables integrated with storage will be critical to delivering reliable, affordable and round-the-clock clean power.

Speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue, hosted by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) at the Science Museum, London, during London Climate Action Week, Sagar Adani said that energy security, affordability and sustainability are among the defining challenges of our time.

"Electrification is emerging as one of the most effective pathways to address all three. For countries seeking resilient growth and greater energy independence, accelerating electrification is no longer an option but an imperative," Sagar Adani told the gathering.

Renewable energy reaches its full potential when paired with storage technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs).

"They make clean power reliable, affordable and available round the clock. At Adani Green, we are bringing this vision to life as we advance towards 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, led by the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat, where clean energy is being integrated with large-scale storage," he mentioned.

The dialogue brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders, and climate experts to discuss the policy, investment, and infrastructure needed to accelerate the clean energy transition.

Held during London Climate Action Week, one of the world's largest independent climate events, the dialogue reflected the growing importance of international collaboration in advancing climate action, encouraging policy innovation and mobilising investment for the energy transition.

Lord Adair Turner, Co-chair, ETC, said that to build zero emission economies and limit global warming to manageable levels we need to pull many levers - but by far the most important is clean electrification - electrifying as much of the economy as possible and decarbonising electricity generation as far as possible.

"The good news is that electrification is already economic in many sectors such as road transport, building heating and low temperature industrial heat. But also, that technological progress is increasingly making it possible to electrify even the high temperature heat demands seen in heavy industry," Turner noted.

Discussions focused on two priorities: accelerating electrification and mobilising investment in renewable energy, storage, and modern grid infrastructure.

Nigel Topping, Co-founder, Ambition Loop and Chair of the UK Climate Change Committee, said that while investment in decarbonising power systems continues to accelerate, the real economic and climate benefits come from electrifying parts of the economy still largely powered by fossil fuels.

"A clear understanding of how technology costs continue to fall and of the role of flexibility in a modern grid are keys to unlocking the large amounts of investment required," said Topping.

The Adani Group has committed more than $100 billion towards the energy transition and related infrastructure, one of the world's largest private sector commitments of its kind.

The Group also continues to invest in transmission, energy storage, green hydrogen, digital infrastructure, and next-generation industrial ecosystems to support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Earlier this week, at the Adani Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Gautam Adani reaffirmed the conglomerate's commitment to meeting India's growing energy needs through a diversified energy portfolio spanning renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, transmission, digital infrastructure and nuclear energy.

Gautam Adani also announced plans to develop up to 10GW of nuclear power capacity as part of the Group's diversified energy portfolio, with nuclear complementing renewables and storage to deliver reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity at scale.

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