Sadhguru Calls Ram Temple Civilisational Milestone, Says Education Reform India's Biggest Challenge

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has described the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as much more than a religious structure, calling it a "civilisational event" that has corrected a historical wrong. Speaking in an exclusive 30-minute interview with NDTV, Sadhguru also shared his views on Bihar's progress, India's education system, youth, spirituality and leadership.

Talking about the Ram Mandir, Sadhguru said the development should not be seen only from a religious point of view. According to him, it marks an important moment in India's civilisational journey. He said that a historical mistake committed at that particular site has finally been corrected under the present leadership.

On the issue of leadership, Sadhguru said that every nation needs strong institutions more than strong leaders. At the same time, he added that strong institutions cannot be built without capable leadership. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the country has seen such leadership in recent years.

Speaking about Bihar, Sadhguru said the state has changed a great deal over the last few decades and that the changes are largely positive. However, he expressed disappointment that Bihar has not achieved the level of development that its rich history deserves.

He pointed out that Bihar is the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Chanakya and the ancient Nalanda University. He also referred to the state's connection with Mithila, Ang and Jarasandha. Despite such a rich cultural and intellectual heritage, he said, Bihar should have progressed much faster.

Sadhguru said Bihar has one of the youngest and most aspirational populations in the country. If large numbers of young people are forced to leave the state in search of jobs and better opportunities, it reflects a failure of the system, he said. He stressed that young people should be able to build their future in their own state.

He also spoke about the works of the Isha Foundation in Bihar. According to him, the organisation is trying to ensure dignity for people after death by supporting better cremation facilities. He added that the foundation is also slowly expanding its presence in the state through its ashram activities.

One of Sadhguru's strongest messages during the interview was on education. He said India's education system needs a complete overhaul. Continuing with an outdated model, he argued, will not prepare young people for the future.

He warned that if the country fails to make proper use of its young population today, India could end up with the world's largest unproductive elderly population in the next 30 years. He said education must match the needs of modern India rather than follow systems designed long ago under different circumstances.

On spirituality, Sadhguru said it is individuals who become spiritual, not countries. A nation, he said, cannot be called spiritual simply because many of its people follow religious practices. Spirituality is always a personal experience.

Asked whether spirituality and ambition can go together, Sadhguru replied in his characteristic style that "ambition is constipation." However, he clarified that a person can be deeply spiritual and still succeed in politics, business or public life.

The interview ended on a lighter note when Sadhguru was asked about the lessons he had learnt from his mistakes. Smiling, he said, "I don't learn lessons because I don't commit mistakes." He admitted that the statement might sound arrogant, but added that this is how he looks at life.