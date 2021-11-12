Sukhbir Badal's Party Declares 2 More Punjab Assembly Poll Candidates

Punjab Assembly Polls: Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the two new candidates. (File)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced names of two more candidates for the Punjab Assembly polls next year, with the party's senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra to contest from Patiala's Ghanaur.

The Shiromani Akali Dal also gave ticket to Dilraj Singh Bhundar, who will be contesting from the Sardulgarh Assembly constituency.

Mr Chandumajra had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Anandpur Sahib.

With the announcement of two more seats, the party has so far named 81 candidates.

"SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced senior party leader Prof Prem S Chandumajra from Ghanaur & S Dilraj Singh Bhundar from Sardulgarh Assembly constituency. Total announced 81," said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

For the Assembly polls, Sukhbir Singh Badal's party had forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June this year.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab while the rest will be contested by the Sukhbir Singh Badal's SAD.