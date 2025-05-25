Akali Dal Councillor Shot Dead By Men On Bike In Punjab's Amritsar

A Shiromani Akali Dal Councillor was shot dead by three bike-borne men in Punjab's Amritsar earlier today. The victim, Harjinder Singh Bahman, was killed near a Gurdwara in Amritsar.

The family of the victim claimed that "the attackers were the same individuals who previously issued him threats and opened fire at his residence."

The Akali Councillor came to Chheharta in Amritsar to attend a function. As soon as he came out, masked men on a bike opened fire.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harpal Singh Randhawa, said, "Harjinder was on his way when at least three men on a bike approached him and opened fire. The victim died of his injuries in the hospital."

The police said they have started an investigation.

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary, Bikram Singh Majithia, shared CCTV footage from the attack on Harjinder Singh's residence that occurred a few days ago. Mr Majithia called out the "deteriorating law and order situation" in Punjab and alleged that no action was taken when the Councillor was threatened, and "today he was murdered".