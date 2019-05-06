Sacked BSF Soldier Moves Top Court After Election Body Cancels Nomination

Sacked BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's candidature from Varanasi was rejected.

Sacked BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to cancel his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting.

The soldier was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, was fielded by the Samajwadi Party as its candidate from the Varanasi seat.

However, the returning officer rejected Mr Yadav's nomination papers citing his failure to submit a certificate that he was not sacked for either corruption or disloyalty.

In his plea, Mr Yadav termed the decision of the poll panel discriminatory and unreasonable and said it should be set aside.

The Samajwadi Party had initially fielded Shalini Yadav as its candidate to contest against PM Modi and later nominated the former soldier.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.