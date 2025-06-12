IndiGo Passengers Applaud BSF Soldier For Bravery During Operation Sindoor: 'Very Special Traveller' - Watch

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel received applause on an IndiGo flight for his bravery.

Assistant Sub Inspector Rajapaksh B T saved fellow soldiers during heavy firing on May 7 and 8.

India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructures after a deadly attack in Pahalgam.

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was greeted with cheers on board an IndiGo flight Tuesday morning for his bravery during Operation Sindoor. Assistant Sub Inspector Rajapaksh B T saved fellow soldiers from Pakistan's heavy firing on May 7 and May 8.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were also carried out under the same operation.

A video shared on the official X handle of BSF showed the airline's captain introducing Rajapaksh to other passengers as a "very special traveller on board".

"During Operation Sindoor on May 7 and 8, Assistant Sub Inspector, General Duty, Rajapaksh B T, General Duty, 165 Battalion Border Security Force, was seriously injured while helping fellow soldiers during heavy firing at the international border near Jammu," he said.

"His fearless action, even when under attack, helped save the lives of fellow soldiers and forced the enemy to retreat," he further added.

The passengers praised his bravery with a huge round of applause. Rajapaksh acknowledged everyone with folded hands.

Watch the video here:

"कुछ वीर जन्म से नहीं, कर्म से महान बनते हैं"



दिनांक 10 जून 2025, इंडिगो दिल्ली-बेंगलुरु के विमान कर्मी दल द्वारा बीएसएफ की 165 बटालियन के सहायक उप निरीक्षक राजप्पा बी.डी. द्वारा ऑपरेशन सिन्दूर में किये गए वीरोचित कार्य का पुनः स्मरण, उनकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और देश के लिए समर्पण का… pic.twitter.com/CBASsQLpd7 — BSF (@BSF_India) June 11, 2025

Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror strike was not just an attack on our people but also an assault on the social unity of India. Singh said that Operation Sindoor was the "biggest action" taken against terrorism in India's history.

"On every matter related to national security, we have changed both attitude and way of action of the government. The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," he said.