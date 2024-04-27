Sachin Pilot Seeks Poll Body Action Against BJP MLA Over 'Conversion' Remark

The Election Commission should take action, said Sachin Pilot. (FILE)

An MLA from the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh stoked a controversy after a purported video that went viral on Saturday showed him talking about "slitting throats" of those who indulge in religious conversion.

The opposition Congress said the Election Commission should take action on the statement of Rikesh Sen that was reportedly made during a Ram Navami event at Patel Chowk on April 17. He is an MLA from Vaishali Nagar in Durg district.

Asked about the statement, Mr Sen's media in-charge Santosh Mishra said the MLA was out of station but asserted the former stood by his comments.

Hitting out, the Congress' Chhattisgarh in charge Sachin Pilot said such statements about religion, caste and community will not help in creating a healthy democracy.

"The Election Commission should take action," Mr Pilot told reporters at Raipur airport.

