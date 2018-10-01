People Suffering From 'Economic Emergency': Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot said the government has failed to provide relief from rising petrol and diesel prices (File)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday said people were suffering from an "economic emergency" due to rising fuel and LPG prices.

He also claimed that the purchasing power of the people had been affected due to unprecedented inflation.

The government has failed to provide relief to the people from rising petrol and diesel prices. The policies of the BJP government at the centre reflects an "economic emergency", Mr Pilot said in a statement.

He said the government was preparing to bail out debt-ridden IL&FS through the insurance money that common people have paid to the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The BJP government is favouring capitalists and has failed to put a bridle on fugitives, who have fled with the hard earned money of people, the Congress leader said.

Mr Pilot also demanded that the Rajasthan government implement the 15th salary agreement related to cooperative banks.

He said the implementation of the agreement was pending after the BJP government in the state came to power.

The government is insensitive towards employees and not implementing the agreement as it was lacking will power, Mr Pilot said.