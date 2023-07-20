Sachin Pilot Among 29 Members Of Congress Election Committee In Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are among the members of the committee (File)

The Congress set up a 29-member Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Rajasthan today with the party's state chief, Govind Singh Dotasra, as its chairman.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, are among the members.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee, a party statement said.

Party leaders Raghuveer Meena, Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary, Pratap Singh Kachariyawas, Rameshwar Dudi, Mohan Prakash and Lalchand Kataria are a part of the panel.

The setting up of the committee comes days after Mr Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, Mr Dotasra, Sachin Pilot and several MLAs and ministers of the state attended a poll strategy meeting at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on July 6.

Mr Gehlot, who was recovering from injuries to his toes, had joined the meeting virtually.

Following the meeting, the Congress asserted it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is unity and warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

The party had also indicated that it may not declare a chief ministerial face for the polls due later this year.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Mr Pilot clarified that he has buried the hatchet with Ashok Gehlot on the advice of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that collective leadership is the "only way" forward going into the assembly polls.

The Congress leadership, with eyes set on retaining Rajasthan, brokered a deal between Mr Gehlot and his former deputy, who have now decided to work together to ensure that the party returns to power in the desert state.