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Sabarmati's Flow Halted For Repairs, Sparking An Unprecedented 'Gold Rush'

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront, usually a picturesque hub of tourism and leisure, has transformed into a massive excavation site as thousands of people have descended upon the dry riverbed in a frantic search for discarded gold, silver, and scrap metal.

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Sabarmati's Flow Halted For Repairs, Sparking An Unprecedented 'Gold Rush'
The search is taking place under brutal conditions.
  • Sabarmati Riverfront drained for Vasna Barrage maintenance, exposing dry riverbed
  • Thousands gather to search for gold, silver, and scrap metal in the exposed silt
  • Most finds are scrap metal and waste, raising safety concerns from authorities
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Ahmedabad:

The iconic Sabarmati Riverfront, usually a picturesque hub of tourism and leisure, has transformed into a massive excavation site as thousands of people have descended upon the dry riverbed in a frantic search for discarded gold, silver, and scrap metal.

The river, which serves as the heart of Ahmedabad and is home to the famous Atal Bridge and lush riverfront gardens, has been temporarily drained. Authorities at the Vasna Barrage halted the water flow to facilitate essential maintenance work on the barrage gates, leaving the city's primary waterway nearly bone-dry.

A City-Wide 'Gold Rush'

The exodus to the riverbed began after a message spread like wildfire across social media, suggesting that decades of religious offerings and accidental losses had left the silt rich with precious metals. What started as a few opportunistic locals has ballooned into a massive gathering, with people traveling from neighbouring districts to join the hunt.

Sabarmati Riverfront Ahmedabad (Image Credit: Saurabh)

The scene is one of organized chaos. Armed with makeshift sifters, shovels, and bare hands, the crowd includes everyone from seasoned scrap hunters and senior citizens to young children, all hoping to strike it rich.

Battling The Elements

The search is taking place under brutal conditions. Ahmedabad is currently reeling under a heatwave like situation, with temperatures soaring past 43 degrees Celcius. Despite the health risks and the scorching sun, the lure of "hidden treasure" keeps the crowds anchored to the dusty riverbed.

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"I heard someone found a silver coin yesterday," said one hopeful resident, wiping sweat. "The heat is unbearable, but the chance of finding something valuable is worth the struggle."

Reality vs Expectation

While the enthusiasm remains high, the reality is far less glittering. Most "treasures" recovered so far consist of rusted iron, low-value scrap metal, and common household waste. Local authorities have expressed concern over the safety of those wandering into the silty terrain, especially given the extreme weather conditions.

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As the gate repairs at Vasna Barrage continue, the Sabarmati remains a dusty theatre of human ambition-a stark contrast to its usual serene flow.

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