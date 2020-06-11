Sabarimala Will Not Be Open To Public: Temple Board Minister

The temple festival has also been cancelled, the minister said (File)

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed that the Sabarimala Temple will not be opened to the public for the monthly pooja and the festival will also be cancelled.

"In the meeting with Sabarimala tantri and Travancore Devaswom Board, it has been decided that Sabarimala Temple will not be opened to the public for the monthly pooja and the temple festival will also be cancelled," Mr Surendran said.

This comes after Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu on Wednesday said that Sabarimala Temple festival will begin from June 19.

"Sabarimala temple opens on June 14 evening for monthly pooja. We discussed with both 'tantris' of the temple. after consultation and with their cooperation, we have decided this. As of now, we are going ahead with monthly pooja and temple festival scheduled from June 19," Mr Vasu had said.

"According to the present schedule, the temple festival will begin on June 19. Before that, there will be a monthly pooja from June 14. The Arat ceremony will be conducted on June 20 at Pampa river," he had said.

