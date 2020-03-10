Avoid Coming To Sabarimala, Says Temple Board Amid Coronavirus Scare

Sabarimala temple is located in Pathanamthitta district where seven cases of COVID-9 were reported (File)

The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) on Tuesday asked its devotees in the aftermath of about 12 people turning coronavirus positive in Kerala, to avoid coming to the famed Sabarimala temple when it opens for its monthly schedules in March.

Speaking to the media, TDB president N Vasu said now that the Kerala government has announced of closing down all educational institutions for the month of March and wanted no gala festivities associated with religious establishments also.

"So what we have decided is in the present scenario, we wish to request all our devotees that they should best avoid coming to the Sabarimala temple when it opens for its monthly pujas. But if anyone comes without knowing, we have not decided if they would be stopped from going to the temple," said Mr Vasu, who added that all the religious activities that has to take place in the temple will take place as scheduled.

However, the temple will not be distributing its appam and payesem to the devotees as the counters will remain closed.

TDB is the body that governs the Sabarimala temple and most of the temples in the southern districts of Kerala.

According to the temple calendar for the month of March the temple opens at 5 am on Friday and will close on March 18 and then again on March 28.

Incidentally, the temple is located in Pathanamthitta district where seven out of the 12 cases that tested positive has been reported.